MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Leeds, PSG visits rival Marseille

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:
GERMANY
Borussia Dortmund makes the short journey to local rival Bochum to play for a spot in the German Cup quarterfinals. The game could see Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck play against his older brother Keven, who has become a regular starter for Bochum since the new year. Nuremberg plays Fortuna Duesseldorf.
FRANCE
Marseille hosts bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Velodrome in the round-of-16 of the French Cup. PSG has won the trophy a record 14 times while Marseille won the last of its 10 cups in 1989 and has lost three finals, including to PSG in 2016. PSG and Marseille are first and second in the French league, respectively, but PSG is missing injured striker Kylian Mbappé. The other cup games feature all first-division matchups: Lille at Lyon, Reims at Toulouse, and defending champion Nantes at Angers.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports