MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Leeds, PSG visits rival Marseille

Manchester United can gain ground on Premier League leader Arsenal when it hosts manager-less Leeds. Relegation-fighting Leeds fired Jesse Marsch on Monday ahead of a double-header against third-place United. The teams meet at Old Trafford first and then at Elland Road on Sunday. Defeats for Arsenal and Manchester City over the weekend have reignited hopes that United can mount a genuine title challenge and belief will only grow if Erik ten Hag’s team beats Leeds. United trails Arsenal by eight points and has played one game more than the London club. Also, Premier League club Fulham travels to second-division Sunderland in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.