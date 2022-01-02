Manchester United hosts Wolverhampton and is still unbeaten in the four Premier League matches since Ralf Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season to transform the team’s fortunes. Performances have been far from convincing so far, despite three wins and a draw. United is four points behind fourth-place Arsenal but with two games in hand. Wolves are two places lower than United in ninth but with six fewer points. Wolves netted only 42 goals in 2021 — their lowest total since 1922 — with 34 coming in the league. Hwang Hee-chan is top scorer with four but has not struck since October and Wolves have just 13 goals in the Premier League this season. Only last-place Norwich has scored fewer times this season. Wolves is returning to action after two weeks that have seen two matches postponed due to coronavirus cases.