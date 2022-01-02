FRANCE
The day’s only game sees Paris Saint-Germain looking to reach the last 16 of the French Cup. PSG has won the competition a record 14 times. The defending champion is seeking to clinch it for a third straight year and should not face too much trouble winning at third-tier Vannes. PSG will be without seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who is recovering from the coronavirus back home in Argentina, and three other players due to COVID-19. Among them is Spain left back Juan Bernat, who is isolating in Paris.
SPAIN
Sevilla visits Cádiz aiming to take advantage of Real Madrid’s first loss in nearly three months. Julen Lopetegui’s side is in second place in the Spanish league at eight points off Madrid’s pace after the leaders fell 1-0 at Getafe on Sunday. A victory for Sevilla would put some drama back in the title race with the season at its midway point. Villarreal seeks its sixth consecutive win across all competitions when it hosts last-place Levante, which has yet to win a league match this campaign. Athletic Bilbao visits Osasuna in a northern derby.
___
