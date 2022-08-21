MATCHDAY: Man United, Liverpool meet in heavyweight EPL game

Manchester United hosts Liverpool for what is historically the biggest game in English soccer. Except, for this particular fixture, there’s a catch. Both teams currently sit in the bottom six of the Premier League, which is a massive surprise even if it is very early in the season. United has lost both of its games, 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford. Liverpool has drawn both of its games, to Fulham 2-2 and to Crystal Palace 1-1. Liverpool beat United 4-0 and 5-0 last season and heads to Old Trafford as the big favorite given United’s woeful display against Brentford that piled the pressure on new manager Erik ten Hag.