Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick might be tempted to make some changes against Burnley in the Premier League after a poor performance by his team in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Monday, when he complained about a lack of energy and physicality from his players. Some of that might be down to rustiness after United had back-to-back matches — against Brentford and Brighton — called off because of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad. That’s something Burnley might be wary of because its period of inactivity has been even longer, with three straight games postponed following virus outbreaks in opponents’ squads. Its last match was a 0-0 draw against West Ham on Dec. 12. Edinson Cavani, in particular, is pushing for a recall for United after scoring off the bench against Newcastle. United-Burnley is the only match being played after Everton-Newcastle was postponed because Newcastle had too many players out with either injuries or COVID-19.