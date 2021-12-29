PORTUGAL
Benfica plays for the first time since the departure of coach Jorge Jesus when the team faces fierce rival Porto in the league. A 3-0 win for Porto in the same fixture in the Portuguese Cup last week might have contributed to the decision for Jesus and Benfica to part company midway through the second season of his second spell in charge. Benfica is third in the league, four points behind Porto and Sporting after 15 games. Nélson Veríssimo, Jesus’ assistant, will lead Benfica until the end of the season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports