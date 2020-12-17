ITALY
Torino coach Marco Giampaolo is under ever-increasing pressure as his side travels to Roma, which is fresh from thrashing Bologna 5-1. Torino has picked up just six points from its opening 11 matches and is in the relegation zone, four points from safety. Roma would move level with third-placed Juventus with a win. Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante is suspended after receiving a one-match ban for using a blasphemous expression after scoring an own goal at Bologna.
FIFA BEST AWARDS
The best men’s and women’s players in the world in 2020 will be decided in a virtual ceremony hosted by FIFA. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are in the running for the men’s award, while Wendie Renard, Pernille Harder and Lucy Bronze are vying for the women’s award. There will also be awards for the best coaches in the men’s and women’s game.
