It’s down to the wire, with Manchester United level on nine points with Leipzig and last season’s beaten finalist, Paris Saint-Germain. United can secure one of two places in the round of 16 by avoiding a loss in Germany. Fred is suspended following last week’s red card in United’s loss to PSG, while attackers Cavani and Martial have not traveled after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at West Ham. French champion PSG put its campaign back on track with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford last week and needs a win against İstanbul Başakşehir to qualify for the knockout round. The Turkish team is already out of contention of even finishing third and making the Europa League. To boost his team’s chances, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel rested Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti over the weekend. Meanwhile, Leipzig is coming off a high-octane 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, and coach Julian Nagelsmann has credited that result with boosting the team’s self-confidence ahead of the crunch game against United.