TOP SCORER
United: Anthony Martial (23 goals).
Sevilla: Lucas Ocampos (17 goals).
KEY PLAYMAKER
United: Bruno Fernandes (8 assists since joining in January).
Sevilla: Ever Banega (10 assists).
TOP DEFENDER
United: Harry Maguire.
Sevilla: Diego Carlos.
DOMESTIC FINISH
United: Premier League (3rd), League Cup (semifinals), FA Cup (semifinals).
Sevilla: La Liga (4th), Copa del Rey (round of 16).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
United: Champions (1968, 1999, 2008).
Sevilla: Quarterfinals (2018).
EUROPA LEAGUE/UEFA CUP BEST
United: Champions (2017).
Sevilla: Champions (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016).
REVENUE
United: 627 million pounds ($821 million).
Sevilla: 197 million euros ($233 million).
WAGE BILL
United: 332.3 million pounds ($435 million) for all staff.
Sevilla: n/a.
Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.
