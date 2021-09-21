Massimiliano Allegri is being criticized for relying on the old guard of players from his first stint as Juventus coach, when he led the Bianconeri to five of their nine consecutive Serie A titles. Juventus hasn’t won any of its four opening matches and has just two points ahead of a visit to Spezia. Sporadic use of Federico Chiesa, who was one of the top performers in Italy’s run to the European Championship trophy, Matthijs de Ligt and Dejan Kulusevski -- all of whom arrived during the two years when Allegri was away -- has been glaring. Allegri has also been slow to adapt to the new rule permitting up to five substitutions, blaming himself for poor choices in a 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Sunday. Milan, which remains unbeaten, hosts promoted Venezia. Also, it’s: Salernitana vs. Hellas Verona and Cagliari vs. Empoli.