Serie A leader AC Milan faces the biggest test of its title credentials when it hosts nine-time defending champion Juventus. Juventus is struggling under first-time coach Andrea Pirlo — who played for Milan for 10 seasons — and is fifth, 10 points behind its opponent although it has played a match less. Milan is still without a number of players through injury, including key forward Zlatan Ibrahimović. Inter Milan will have a close eye on the match as it is just a point behind its city rival and visits Sampdoria. Roma and Napoli are the other teams in the top four and they play Crotone and Spezia respectively. Both those teams are in the bottom three, along with Genoa, which visits high-flying Sassuolo. Torino managed to crawl out of the relegation zone on Sunday but is level on points with two of the teams immediately below it and hosts Hellas Verona. All 20 Serie A teams are in action and it is also: Atalanta vs. Parma, Lazio vs. Fiorentina, Cagliari vs. Benevento and Bologna vs. Udinese.