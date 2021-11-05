Barcelona visits Celta Vigo with the club trying to finalize the signing of Xavi Hernández as its next coach. The match at Celta will most likely be the last for caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan. Xavi’s current employer, Qatari club Al-Sadd, has said he can go as soon as Barcelona pays his release clause of a reported 5 million euros ($5.7 million). Barcelona is mid-table and needs to win to not fall further behind in the Spanish league standings. Real Madrid hosts crosstown rival Rayo Vallecano, one of the surprises of the campaign. Madrid can overtake leader Real Sociedad, which plays on Sunday. Rayo has the best home record in the competition but has only one once on the road. Espanyol seeks its first win in four rounds when it hosts Granada, while Levante, the league’s only winless side, visits Alavés after 12 games without a victory.