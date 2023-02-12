MATCHDAY: Merseyside derby is next test for Dyche's Everton

Liverpool and Everton go head-to-head in the Merseyside derby with both teams desperate for Premier League points. Jurgen Klopp’s slim hopes of a top four, Champions League qualifying spot for Liverpool are diminishing as his team continues to falter. Everton, lifted by the hiring of Sean Dyche and victory against leader Arsenal in his first game in charge, faces a fight for Premier League survival. A win for Everton would see it climb out of the relegation zone, while Liverpool can move up to ninth, above Chelsea.

Inter Milan will be looking to cement second spot in Serie A when it visits Sampdoria, which needs the points to inch closer to safety. Inter is two points ahead of Atalanta, Roma and AC Milan in a tight fight for Champions League spots. The Nerazzurri will be hoping forward Lautaro Martínez can maintain his stellar form. The World Cup winner has scored seven goals in his last eight matches, including the only goal in the derby victory over Milan last weekend. Sampdoria has lost five of its last six matches and is second from last in the standings. Fellow struggler Hellas Verona has given itself hope of avoiding the drop after only losing one of its past six matches. It hosts Salernitana.