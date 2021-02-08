After four rounds of games in a two-week span, Premier League teams are expected to rotate weary players in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Manchester United is at home to West Ham, whose manager, David Moyes, returns to the club where he coached for less than a year as the successor to Alex Ferguson in the 2013-14 season. Moyes is rebuilding his reputation at West Ham, which is sixth in the league and a legitimate challenger for a Champions League qualification spot. The FA Cup offers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer one of two realistic chances of winning a first trophy — along with the Europa League — while in charge of United as Manchester City looks unstoppable in the Premier League. Burnley hosts second-tier Bournemouth in the early game that kicks off the last 16 of the world’s oldest club knockout competition. There are more games on Wednesday and Thursday.