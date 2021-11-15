It’s a second chance for the Netherlands to tie up first place and an automatic spot in the tournament in Qatar. With their first, the Dutch conceded two late goals to draw at Montenegro 2-2 on Saturday and are two points ahead of both Turkey and Norway. The Netherlands closes group play against Norway in Rotterdam, where the match will be played in an empty stadium due to a new partial lockdown in the country. Center back Stefan de Vrij was injured against Montenegro and is out, likely meaning Matthijs de Ligt will slot in beside Virgil van Dijk. Star striker Erling Haaland is the big miss for Norway because of injury. Turkey is away to Montenegro in their last qualifier and has a superior goal difference of one to Norway. The Netherlands’ goal difference is far superior to both of them so a draw would surely be enough for Louis van Gaal’s team to finish first.