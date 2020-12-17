SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao hosts Huesca needing a win with coach Gaizka Garitano under pressure after four rounds without a victory. Bilbao put in a good performance on Tuesday when it came close to snatching a draw at Real Madrid despite playing with 10 men most of the match after Raúl García was sent off early. The game, however, ended with a 3-1 victory for the defending champions. Garitano has received the public backing of Bilbao’s club president. Bilbao will be missing García and defender Yeray Álvarez who are both suspended. Huesca won its first match of the season last round. Bilbao is in 13th place. Huesca is in 19th.
