ITALY
Juventus is struggling on and off the pitch and Massimiliano Allegri’s side is desperate for a win. Juventus was roundly jeered by its fans as it lost at home to Atalanta 1-0 at the weekend. That came four days after losing at Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League. Next up is a must-win game at bottom-placed Salernitana. Atalanta can move level with third-placed Inter if it beats relegation-threatened Venezia. Fiorentina is in fifth place but has had a mixed set of results recently. It hosts lowly Sampdoria, and struggling Cagliari travels to Hellas Verona.
