Barcelona hosts Valencia in the first of a three-game home stint that coach Ronald Koeman calls key to getting back on the winning path. Barcelona has won only once in its last six matches in all competitions and sits ninth in the Liga standings, right behind Valencia. Despite the public support shown by club president Joan Laporta, Koeman is under enormous pressure to turn things around. The Valencia match will be followed this week by a critical Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv and a clásico with Real Madrid. Koeman says “the president has made it clear that he is behind me, but a coach must win games.” Sevilla visits Celta Vigo aiming to bounce back from its first loss of the season, 1-0 to Granada before the international break. Julen Lopetegui will be without top striker Youssef En-Nesyri and his starting pair of central defenders. En-Nesyri and defender Jules Kounde are injured, while defender Diego Carlos is suspended. Unai Emery’s Villarreal can count on strikers Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer after both recovered from injury in time to face Osasuna at home. Elche also visits Rayo Vallecano.