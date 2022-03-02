SPAIN
Real Betis hosts Rayo Vallecano looking to return to the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2005, when it won its last major trophy. Betis came from behind to win the first leg 2-1 in Madrid. Rayo is playing in the Copa semifinals for the first time since 1982 and is trying to reach the final for the first time. Rayo had a good start to its season but has lost five straight games in all competitions going into Thursday’s match. Betis has been revamped since the arrival of veteran Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini in 2020. It sits third in the Spanish league and is enjoying one of its best seasons in several years.
