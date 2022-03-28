Poland and Sweden are looking to make it to back-to-back World Cups when they meet in Chorzow. Poland received a bye to the final after Russia was disqualified from the playoffs following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Sweden got there by beating the Czech Republic 1-0 after extra time on Thursday. At 40, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is looking to play in what will likely be his final World Cup and will start on the bench for Sweden. He is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. His fellow striker, Robert Lewandowski, should be fit for Poland after being left out of the 2-2 draw against Scotland in a friendly on Thursday having experienced knee tendon problems. Teammate Krzysztof Piatek needed stitches in a leg wound during the Scotland game but trained on Monday.