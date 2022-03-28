PORTUGAL vs. NORTH MACEDONIA
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo face North Macedonia needing to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the World Cup. North Macedonia stunned Italy last week in Palermo and faces Portugal in Porto to try to make it to the finals for the first time. Portugal is seeking its sixth straight World Cup appearance, and Ronaldo his 10th consecutive participation in major tournaments. He would be aged 41 by the 2026 World Cup if Portugal fails to make it past North Macedonia this time. Portugal coach Fernando Santos will have a more complete squad for the match at Estádio do Dragão as defenders Pepe and João Cancelo are back after missing the 3-1 win against Turkey. Pepe tested positive for COVID-19 and Cancelo was suspended.
