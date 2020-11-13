SWITZERLAND vs SPAIN
Spain visits Switzerland needing a win to ensure it arrives at the final group match against Germany with the lead of Group 4. Spain has seven points; Germany and Ukraine have six each; Switzerland has two. Spain is looking to rebound from its shock 1-0 loss at Ukraine in its last competitive match, a loss that ended its 13-game unbeaten streak in competitive games. “We are prepared to go out to win the game and control our destiny in the final match (of the group),” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. Spain will be without Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati after he injured his left knee. Marco Asensio has taken his place.
GERMANY vs UKRAINE
Germany coach Joachim Löw’s rebuild for the European Championship is starting to show results, but it’s not firing up fans at home. Domestic TV ratings for the 1-0 friendly win over the Czech Republic on Wednesday hit a new record low. Germany can overtake Spain and move into a qualifying spot for the Nations League finals if it beats Ukraine and Spain doesn’t beat Switzerland. Löw is without the injured Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, though Benfica’s Luca Waldschmidt shows signs of growing into his new role as a Germany striker.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.