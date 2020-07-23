ITALY
Atalanta needs at least a point at AC Milan to avoid mathematically being out of the title race. Atalanta is six points behind Juventus, with three rounds remaining, and the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker over the Bergamo squad courtesy of a better head-to-head record. Along with Atalanta, AC Milan has been the form team since the return of Serie A. The Rossoneri have picked up 20 points from their eight league matches since the restart, including wins over Juventus, Lazio and Roma.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.