In the first competitive match since the coronavirus pandemic stopped play in France, French league champion Paris Saint-Germain takes on Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final with a domestic double in sight. The final will take place at the 80,000-capacity Stade de France in front of a vastly reduced crowd, and without Saint-Etienne fans. Because of the French government’s measures limiting attendance to 5,000 people as part of the health protocol, Saint-Etienne supporters have decided to boycott the game in protest. PSG secured its seventh league title in the last eight years after the government ruled that the league had to be canceled because of the pandemic. If it beats Saint-Etienne, PSG will have the chance to secure a treble against Lyon in the League Cup final. The Parisian club also has made it to the last eight of the Champions League.