MANCHESTER CITY vs. SPORTING (5-0)
Manchester City is short of defensive options for the visit of Sporting. Pep Guardiola’s team at least has a 5-0 lead from the first leg in Lisbon. Center backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are injured. Joao Cancelo has been ruled out through illness, while fellow fullback Kyle Walker is suspended. Guardiola said: “We don’t have many players. We have just 14 players available.” Guardiola hinted that playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who is one booking away from a suspension, might not start. The Champions League is one of three competitions City could still win this year along with the Premier League — in which they are six points clear at the top — and the FA Cup. City has yet to win European soccer’s top prize.
