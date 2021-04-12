Chelsea is in good shape to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2014 and could be strengthened by the return of N’Golo Kante. The France midfielder has shaken off his latest hamstring problem but manager Thomas Tuchel might decide to keep him fresh for another big match for Chelsea, against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday. Tuchel remains unsure at this point whether Kante can manage two matches in a week. Porto will be boosted by the return of leading scorer Sérgio Oliveira. Oliveira, who has five goals for Porto in the competition this season, missed the first game because of suspension. He scored twice in the return match against Juventus in the last 16, including in extra time. Both games between Porto and Chelsea are being played in Seville, Spain, because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Porto will be considered the away team in the second leg.