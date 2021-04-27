SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao looks to keep momentum from a win over Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid when it hosts relegation-threatened Valladolid. The Basque Country club defeated Atlético 2-1 on Sunday. It is unbeaten in its last six league matches but drew five of them. It sits 10th in the standings. Valladolid can leave the relegation zone with a win at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao. It is winless in six straight league matches. The game was postponed because of Athletic’s participation in the Copa del Rey final, which it lost to Barcelona.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports