GERMANY
German goalkeeper Loris Karius has returned to the Bundesliga and could make his Union Berlin debut against former side Mainz. The Liverpool goalkeeper, who is on a season-long loan at Union, hopes to restart his career after a fall from grace going back to a shaky performance in the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. But Karius may have to wait for his chance behind Andreas Luthe. Luthe also joined Union in the offseason and started both of the side’s Bundesliga games so far. Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo could also make his Union debut against visiting Mainz. Union is bidding to survive its second season in Germany’s top flight.
ITALY
Fiorentina hosts Sampdoria with both sides smarting after giving up leads and losing their previous match. Fiorentina twice led before losing 4-3 at Inter Milan while Sampdoria led 2-0 against newly-promoted Benevento but lost 3-2. Samp will be hoping to avoid making it three defeats out of three. Fiorentina managed to win its opener.
