Second-placed Sevilla hosts Getafe without goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and strikers Youssef En-Nesyri Munir El Haddadi because of they’re with Morocco at the African Cup of Nations. Quique Sánchez’s Getafe stunned leader Real Madrid 1-0 in the last round. Atlético Madrid visits Villarreal without Antoine Griezmann after he reinjured his right thigh midweek in the Copa del Rey. Villarreal has won four straight in the league, scoring five goals in each of its last two victories. Rayo Vallecano hosts Real Betis boasting the league’s best home record this season of eight wins and one draw. Athletic Bilbao is at Alavés in a Basque Country derby, and Cádiz plays at Osasuna. After this round, Atlético and Bilbao will join Madrid and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup staged in Saudi Arabia next week.