GERMANY
Cologne is flying high in sixth place in the Bundesliga and is unbeaten in five games before a visit to struggling Hoffenheim, but has conceded at least one goal in every game this season. Occupying a European place is a pleasant surprise for a Cologne team which is more used to fighting against relegation. Midfielder and joint top scorer Ellyes Shkiri is out after injuring his knee with the Tunisian national team. Hoffenheim has had a mixed season so far in 11th and has often played better against the bigger teams and lost against clubs it would be expected to beat.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports