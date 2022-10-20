MATCHDAY: PSG without Neymar; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:
ITALY
Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa have returned to training for embattled Juventus but will not be ready for the Serie A match against Empoli. Chiesa and Pogba are returning from lengthy spells out with injury. Ángel Di María and Gleison Bremer are also out injured. Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating city rival Torino 1-0 last week and will be looking to make it two in a row before its match at Benfica next week, with the Bianconeri’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. Juventus is eighth in Serie A, already 10 points behind leader Napoli. Empoli is five points below Juventus.
GERMANY
Cologne heads to Mainz with both teams looking for a win to lift them up the congested Bundesliga table. Cologne is seventh and Mainz 11th, but three points for either team would lift them into the Champions League places ahead of the weekend games. One concern for Cologne could be a defense which has conceded nine goals in its last three games in all competitions and has not kept a clean sheet since August.
