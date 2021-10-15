Bayern Munich is likely to be knocked off the Bundesliga top spot, at least temporarily, as other contenders play. Borussia Dortmund can take the lead with a win over Mainz and high-flying Freiburg could snatch first place if it beats a Leipzig team still adapting to new coach Jesse Marsch. Dortmund was already fretting on the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland before five more players picked up minor injuries on international duty, including Portugal’s Raphaël Guerreiro and Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard. Wolfsburg can join Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen on the same points with a win at Union Berlin, but Wolfsburg hasn’t won any of its last five games in all competitions and Union has a long unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga. City rival Hertha Berlin is going through another spell of upheaval following the abrupt resignation of its CEO Carsten Schmidt, but at least veteran forward Kevin Prince Boateng is looking forward to the trip to Eintracht Frankfurt. Boateng made his league debut against Frankfurt in 2005 and later also played for Frankfurt. Also, promoted teams Greuther Fürth and Bochum meet in Bavaria, and Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts a Stuttgart team hit by coronavirus-induced absences. Bayern visits Leverkusen for their top-two clash on Sunday.