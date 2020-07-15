ENGLAND
The chase for Champions League places heats up with Leicester and Manchester United in action, and only goal difference separating them. Fourth-place Leicester plays first on Thursday against Sheffield United before Manchester United takes on Crystal Palace. At the other end of the standings, Aston Villa still has a hope of staying in the Premier League. Victory at Everton would take Villa a point from safety with two games remaining. Brighton can stay up with a victory over Southampton.
ITALY
Inter Milan can boost its faint hopes of winning the Serie A title with victory at bottom-place Spal. A win would see Antonio Conte’s side move second in Serie A, six points behind Juventus after the league leader was surprisingly held 3-3 at Sassuolo on Wednesday. There are five rounds remaining after Thursday’s matches. Spal is 11 points from safety. Torino hosts Genoa in a direct battle to avoid relegation. Torino is four points above Genoa and five above the drop zone.
