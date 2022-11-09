MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Cádiz; United-Villa rematch

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
ITALY
Juventus aims for a fifth consecutive Serie A win in a visit to last-place Hellas Verona. Juventus center forward Dušan Vlahović remains an injury concern with groin pain as he prepares to represent Serbia at the World Cup. Also, Lazio looks to follow up its derby win over Roma when it hosts Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza.
ENGLAND
Manchester United has the chance to exact instant revenge on Aston Villa in the last of the English League Cup third-round matches. United lost 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday, with manager Erik ten Hag heavily critical of his team. The Dutchman is expected to make changes for the game at Old Trafford, but will be looking for a reaction from his players. The League Cup could represent Ten Hag’s best chance of a trophy in his first season after Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all went out on Wednesday.
