MATCHDAY: Real Madrid visits Betis, Roma at Torino

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:
ITALY
Roma will be looking for a win at Torino to seal a spot in Europe for next season ahead of the Europa Conference League final next week. Victory in its final Serie A match of the campaign would assure José Mourinho’s team of finishing at least sixth and securing a spot in next year’s Europa League regardless of what the teams below it manage on Saturday. However, Roma hasn’t won in the league in more than a month — a run of three draws and two defeats — and Torino has lost just one of its past eight matches. Roma plays Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.
