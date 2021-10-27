ITALY
After dropping its first points of the season at Roma last weekend, Napoli will look to get back to winning ways against Bologna. Victory would see Napoli move back level with Serie A leader AC Milan. Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will be watching from the stands as he was red carded after the final whistle in Rome as the referee judged his applause to be ironic, despite the coach’s fervent protests it was genuine. Bologna has won only one of its past six matches but that was an impressive 3-0 victory over Lazio and it pushed Milan all the way over the weekend, despite playing with nine men, before two late goals saw it lose 4-2.
___
