SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao can rebound from its recent run of poor results when it hosts last-place Levante in the Spanish league. Athletic is coming off elimination against Valencia in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, where it was trying to reach its third straight final after losing the last two. In the league, it was routed 4-0 by Barcelona to lose steam in the fight for European places. In its last three league matches, Levante has won two and drawn one after only one win in its first 23 league games. A win will move the Valencia side four points from safety.
___
