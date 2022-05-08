The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Soccer

MATCHDAY: Roma and Fiorentina meet in hunt for European spot

By Associated Press
Today at 3:00 p.m. EDT
Roma coach Jose Mourinho watches the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Bologna, at the Rome Olympic stadium, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Roma travels to Fiorentina with both sides looking for points in their bids to ensure European soccer next season. Roma is in sixth place in Serie A and has three more points than Fiorentina. José Mourinho’s Roma also has another possible route into Europe after beating Leicester 1-0 on Thursday to progress to the Europa Conference League final 2-1 on aggregate. That was Roma’s first win in five matches. Fiorentina goes into the Italian league game on an even more miserable streak, having lost its past four matches in all competitions.

