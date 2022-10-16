MATCHDAY: Roma can leapfrog Lazio; Villarreal hosts Osasuna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
SPAIN
Villarreal hosts Osasuna with the chance to end a four-game winless streak in the Spanish league. Unai Emery’s team hasn’t won in the league since beating last-place Elche in September. It has lost twice and drawn twice since then. It lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad in the previous round. Osasuna, sitting a point ahead of Villarreal in eighth place, is winless in two league games. It is coming off a 2-1 loss at home against Valencia.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports