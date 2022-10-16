MATCHDAY: Roma can leapfrog Lazio; Villarreal hosts Osasuna

José Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to leapfrog city rival Lazio with a third straight win in Serie A when it plays bottom club Sampdoria. A victory would see Roma move into the top four, four points below leader Napoli. Sampdoria has lost six of its nine matches in the Italian league but drew at Bologna last weekend. Also, Fiorentina visits fellow struggler Lecce with both teams hovering close to the relegation zone.