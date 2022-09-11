MATCHDAY: Roma visits Empoli after consecutive losses

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:
SPAIN
Osasuna visits promoted Almería looking for its second straight victory to stay near the top of the Spanish league early in the season. A win would leave Osasuna with 12 points from five matches, three points behind leader Real Madrid and one point behind second-place Barcelona. Saudi-owned Almería needs the victory to move further away from the bottom of the standings. It has only one win so far in its return to the first division.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports