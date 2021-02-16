Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his homeland when Juventus faces Porto in the first leg of the round of 16. The Portugal forward shows no sign of slowing down despite turning 36 earlier this month. He has scored three goals in his last five matches and also netted to help Juventus win its first trophy under coach Andrea Pirlo in the Italian Super Cup last month. Porto’s recent poor results have left the club 10 points behind Portuguese league leader Sporting Lisbon. Porto hasn’t played in the knockout stage of the Champions League since losing to eventual champion Liverpool in the 2018-19 quarterfinals. Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. In the other match, struggling Borussia Dortmund travels to Spain to visit a red-hot Sevilla squad that has won nine straight matches in all competitions, including against Barcelona in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey last week. The German club, meanwhile, has just one win from its last six games.