SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao hosts Valencia in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, with the Basque Country team trying to reach its third straight final. It lost to Basque rival Sociedad in 2020 and to Barcelona last season. This year it eliminated the Catalan club in the round of 16 and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Valencia, an eight-time Copa winner, is back in the last four after winning its last title in 2019. Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano are playing in the other semifinal.
FRANCE
Nantes was once a powerhouse in French soccer and celebrated winning its third French Cup in 2000 and its eighth league title the following year. The club’s all-yellow strip was one of the most recognized in French soccer, much like the green of Saint-Etienne. But Les Canaris (The Canaries) have won nothing since 2001. Now a place in the semifinals of the French Cup beckons if coach Antoine Kombouare’s side can beat second-tier Bastia at home. Kombouare is a former Nantes defender and has brought much-needed stability back to the club.
