MATCHDAY: Sevilla tries to bounce back; Lyon hosts Troyes

Sevilla will try to rebound from an opening loss to Osasuna in the Spanish league when it hosts Valladolid. Julen Lopetegui’s team was dealt a blow when Jesús “Tecatito” Corona sustained a serious injury on Thursday. The Mexican forward is expected to miss the World Cup after breaking his left fibula and rupturing his ankle ligaments while training. Espanyol, which came from two goals down and scored an equalizer eight minutes into stoppage time in a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo, will host a Rayo Vallecano team that opened with a valuable 0-0 draw against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.