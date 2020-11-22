SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao hosts Real Betis with both teams looking to rebound from their losses before the international break. Betis lost 5-2 at Barcelona for its third loss in four matches. Athletic lost 2-1 at Valladolid for its second defeat in three matches. Betis is in the middle of the standings while Athletic Bilbao is trying to move further away from the relegation zone.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.