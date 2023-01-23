MATCHDAY: Southampton-Newcastle in cup semis; AC Milan-Lazio

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:
ITALY
Defending champion AC Milan visits Lazio in Serie A looking to end a four-game winless stretch across all competitions. The Rossoneri’s poor run started when they squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Roma. Then they were eliminated from the Italian Cup by 10-man Torino before drawing 2-2 at Lecce. Perhaps the most painful defeat came last week when Milan was beaten 3-0 by city rival Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup. Lazio has won two straight between the league and Italian Cup.
GERMANY
Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich had to work hard for a point in a 1-1 draw with Leipzig on Friday in its first game of 2023. Hosting Cologne should be an easier task, though Cologne is coming off a spectacular 7-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Saturday. Leipzig coach Marco Rose has said he’s hoping to give forward Timo Werner, newly back from an ankle ligament injury, more game time in a visit to last-place Schalke after Werner came off the bench against Bayern. Wolfsburg is riding high after beating Champions League-chasing Freiburg 6-0 on Saturday and now visits relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin. Hoffenheim hosts Stuttgart.
___
