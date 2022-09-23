MATCHDAY: Spain hosts Switzerland, Portugal visits Czechs

Spain hosts Switzerland in Zaragoza seeking a win to remain in first place of its group before a possible winner-take-all clash with Portugal for a spot in next June’s Nations League final four. Spain can clinch the Group A2 if it beats Switzerland and Portugal loses against the Czech Republic in Prague. If not, Spain and Portugal will decide which team advances as group winner when they meet in Braga on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo and six other Portugal teammates are one booking away from missing the next match against Spain. The Czechs are only one point above the Swiss, with both trying to avoid relegation as the last-place finishers.