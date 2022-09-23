MATCHDAY: Spain hosts Switzerland, Portugal visits Czechs

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:
LEAGUE B
Erling Haaland’s Norway, Scotland and Israel are well placed to earn promotion to the Nations League top tier heading into the latest round of games in League B. Propelled by Haaland’s five goals, Norway leads Group B4 by three points from Serbia. Norway visits Slovenia while Serbia hosts Sweden. Israel is top of Group B2 by five points and will be promoted with victory against Albania. Scotland, which visits Ireland, leads Group B1 by two points from Ukraine, which is away to Armenia. There’s an added bonus for the teams that win their groups — they should be second seeds in the draw for the group stage of the 2024 European Championship.
___
