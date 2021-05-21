Cologne, Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld are fighting relegation on the last day of the Bundesliga. Cologne needs to beat already-relegated Schalke at home to have any hope of avoiding demotion as its goal difference is worse than Bremen’s. Bremen is just a point above Cologne in the relegation playoff place before its game against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which can pip Union Berlin to seventh place and qualify for UEFA’s new Conference League competition. Bielefeld could be relegated if it fails to win at Stuttgart and its rivals win. Stuttgart and Freiburg – both two points behind Union – also have hopes of reaching the decisive seventh place. The title, Champions League and Europa League qualification places are all decided, leaving only the Conference League qualification to be decided. Union can be sure of reaching European competition for the first time with a win at home over Leipzig, which will hope to give Julian Nagelsmann a good sendoff in his last game as coach before he joins Bayern Munich. Bayern, the league champion, ends the season against visiting Augsburg, which is bracing for Robert Lewandowski’s attempt to break the league’s scoring record of 40 goals in a season.