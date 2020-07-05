SPAIN
Sevilla can move closer to securing a Champions League spot when it hosts relegation-threatened Eibar. A win will give Sevilla a six-point gap to fifth-place Villarreal with four rounds to go. Seventh-place Real Sociedad visits midtable Levante looking to stay in contention for a Europa League spot at least.
GERMANY
Heidenheim can push Werder Bremen out of the Bundesliga for the first time since 1981 in the second leg of their promotion-relegation playoff. The first leg in Bremen on Thursday finished 0-0. That leaves everything to play for in the second leg in the small southern city of Heidenheim, which has never hosted top-flight soccer. Werder is without captain and center back Niklas Moisander after he was sent off in the first game.
___
