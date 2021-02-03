SPAIN
Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis hosts Athletic Bilbao looking to make it to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey for the second time in three seasons. The two-time Copa winner, unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions, lost to Valencia in the 2019 semifinals. Athletic, which has lost only twice since coach Marcelino García Toral took over the squad in the beginning of the year, is trying to make it to the Copa final for the second straight season. It will face Basque Country rival Real Sociedad in the postponed final from last season. Sevilla, Levante and Barcelona are the other clubs already secured in the semis.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.