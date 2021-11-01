Juventus is struggling in Serie A, where it has lost two straight, but the Bianconeri have won all three of their Champions League games to lead the group. Another win over visiting Zenit St. Petersburg would secure a spot in the last 16 with two group games to spare. “We’ve got the first goal of the season within sight, which is great because it would allow us to focus more on (Serie A), where we’ve thrown away an entire month’s work in five days,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. Having battled through four qualifying rounds, Malmo has found the going tough in the group stage — losing all three matches. The Swedish champion hosts Chelsea on a goal difference of minus 11 following its 4-0 loss to the titleholder at Stamford Bridge two week ago. Domestically, Malmo is at least in good form, winning five of its last seven games to stay top. Chelsea also pulled three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the English Premier League at the weekend by beating Newcastle.