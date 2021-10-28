GERMANY
Hertha Berlin coach Pál Dárdai can lead his team to its third Bundesliga win in succession with a victory at Hoffenheim. Ante Covic, who took over after Dárdai’s first stint in charge, was the last Hertha coach to manage that feat in 2019, though it didn’t prevent him losing his job shortly afterward. Hertha went through three coaches after Covic before Dárdai returned last April for his second stint. However, Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramaric has scored more goals against Hertha than any other Bundesliga team — eight in 10 games — and will hope to add to his one-goal tally so far in the Bundesliga this season.
