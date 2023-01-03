MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:
SPAIN
Coach Xavi will rest most of his regular starters when Barcelona makes its Copa del Rey debut against lower-division club Intercity in the round of 32. Barcelona and the other three teams in the Spanish Super Cup — Real Madrid, Real Betis and Valencia — had not yet played in the competition until now. Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone also was set to rest his top players when Atlético faces Oviedo. Sevilla is at Linares, while Real Sociedad takes on Logroñés, Valladolid visits Alavés and Mallorca faces Pontevedra.
ITALY
Serie A resumes with a full slate of 10 games following a 7 1/2-week break for the World Cup. Unbeaten Napoli takes an eight-point lead into a visit to Inter Milan at the San Siro. Napoli forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen should be fresh since they didn’t go to the World Cup. Defending champion AC Milan also resumes on the road at Salernitana, which just signed Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa following a solid performance at his fifth World Cup. Scandal-ridden Juventus plays at relegation-threatened Cremonese. Spanish defender Pablo Marí is slated to be back on Monza’s bench after recovering from a knife attack at a shopping center in October. Monza visits Fiorentina, which has Nordin Amrabat back from a breakout performance with Morocco in Qatar.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports