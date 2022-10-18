MATCHDAY: Tottenham heads to Man United; Madrid visits Elche

With the Premier League’s top two — Arsenal and Manchester City — inactive this week, third-place Tottenham will look to take advantage when the team heads to Manchester United for the standout match of the midweek round. Tottenham would climb above City into second place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal, with a win. Liverpool looks to back up its victory over City on Sunday with another home win against West Ham. West Ham manager David Moyes has called a match under lights at Anfield the hardest test in soccer. Chelsea protects an unbeaten record under recently hired manager Graham Potter when it heads 5 miles west to Brentford while Newcastle hosts Everton and Southampton visits fellow south-coast club Bournemouth.