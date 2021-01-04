SPAIN
Sevilla and four other of Spain’s first-division sides face second-round matches in the Copa del Rey against lower-tier opponents. Sevilla visits third-division Linares, while Villarreal is at Zamora, Getafe at Córdoba, Celta Vigo at Eivissa, and Valladolid at Marbella. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has left out Jesus Navas, Lucas Ocampos and Diego Carlos to give them extra rest. Celta’s match on the island of Ibiza will be played on artificial turf.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.